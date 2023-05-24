Protect your plants as cold snap moves into the region

Chilly overnight temperatures will blanket the region, with the national weather agency advising finding shelter for frost-sensitive plants.

Environment Canada issued a frost advisory on Wednesday for Barrie, Collingwood, Orillia, Midland, Coldwater, Orr Lake, Innisfil and surrounding areas.

Frost may damage some crops and plants, with temperatures dropping Wednesday night into Thursday morning to near or just below freezing.

"Cover up plants, especially those in frost-prone areas," the agency stated. "Take preventative measures to protect frost-sensitive plants and trees."

The frost advisory extends to Dufferin County, Owen Sound, Blue Mountains, Northern and Southern Grey County, and parts of York Region, including Newmarket and Georgina.