Pros lace up for Barrie's Hockey Helps the Homeless event

Hockey Helps the Homeless is back on the blades on Sept. 30.

After COVID-19 delays in both 2021 and earlier this year, 15 teams will take to the ice to raise money for the Busby Centre and Redwood Park Homes.

The hockey charity has raised $678,000 for shelters since 2015, said Erik Luczak, manager of hockey operations.

"We're so encouraged by our participants," Luczak said. "It's been a bit of a struggle to get people back out, but I think now it's changing.

The first in-person event was held Oct. 2021 in Waterloo, he said.

"It's been growing and growing ever since. Every city recognizes our benefit to the community, and they appreciate it right now because it's needed."

To kick-start the charity event, roughly 150 players on 15 teams will partake in the "draft" event Sept. 29 at the Southshore Community Centre.

Luczak said each team will bid on one of 10 NHL players to join their team. The team who has fundraised the most will get the first bid on the NHL player.

For example, Luczak said, when he last checked, CIBC had raised $17,000 for the charities, so it would have the first pick of the 10 pros.

"It incentivizes the teams if they want to raise a little money... And last minute, they're throwing down a credit card," he said.

Teams currently on the roster include Niche Bakers, Mortgage Sense, Alair Homes, CIBC Wood Gundy, Georgian Chevrolet, Myodynamic Health, Scotia Wealth, Jeff's Junk and Canada Life – the national founding sponsor.

Each team is guaranteed to play three games in the competitive or recreational division throughout the day.

"We do have a point system to determine our champion, but at the end of the day, we're all there to raise funds for a good cause: Busby & Redwood Park Homes," he said.