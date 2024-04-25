BARRIE
Barrie

    • President and CEO of Alliston hospital to retire after 10 successful years

    President and CEO of Stevenson Memorial Hospital in Alliston announces his retirement after 10 successful years. (Stevenson Memorial Hospital) President and CEO of Stevenson Memorial Hospital in Alliston announces his retirement after 10 successful years. (Stevenson Memorial Hospital)
    President and CEO of Stevenson Memorial Hospital (SMH) in Alliston announces his retirement after 10 successful years.

    Jody Levac was appointed president and CEO of SMH in January 2014. He has been recognized for his leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic, the progress of the SMH redevelopment plan, and the achievement of exemplary standing from Accreditation Canada.

    "It has been an absolute privilege to have served as presidstent and CEO at SMH for over ten years," says Levac. "I appreciate the hard work and guidance of the board of directors.

    The SMH board of directors is actively evaluating and planning the next steps for the hospital's leadership role.

    "On behalf of the board of directors, I would like to thank Jody for his passion for health care, leadership, and contributions to the communities that SMH serves," says Norm Depta, chair of the board at SMH.

    I am equally grateful to the dedicated staff, physicians and volunteers. As we witness Early Works construction unfolding, I am confident the community will get a state-of-the-art medical facility. The future is bright for SMH," concludes Levac.

