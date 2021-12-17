Powerful winds leave thousands in the dark as warm temperatures break records across the province

A tree strewn across the road due to high winds on Highway 26 in Stayner, Ont., on Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021 (Courtesy of Koren Chubbs) A tree strewn across the road due to high winds on Highway 26 in Stayner, Ont., on Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021 (Courtesy of Koren Chubbs)

Barrie Top Stories