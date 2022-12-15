Power outages impacted residents across Barrie and surrounding area

An early Thursday morning wind storm knocked out the power to more than 6,700 houses and businesses in the Barrie area early this morning.

More than 5,000 Hydro One customers had their lights turned back on by 2 p.m., however, 1,668 are expected to be without power until approximately 3 p.m.

Environment Canada's forecast called for ice pellets and snow in the afternoon and evening.

However, on the front step of the storm is a powerful wind with damaging gusts up to 70 km/h.

"We’re experiencing scattered outages across southwestern and Central Ontario due to winds," said Tiziana Baccega, spokesperson with Hydro One.

We're responding to outages across southern ON after high winds and freezing rain hit the province this morning. Our crews are working to restore power as quickly and safely as possible. Thank you for your patience and support. #ONStorm

— Hydro One (@HydroOne) December 15, 2022