BARRIE
Barrie

    • Popular downtown Barrie patio program returns

    The front patio at Donaleighs Irish Public House on Dunlop St in Barrie, Ont. (CTV News) The front patio at Donaleighs Irish Public House on Dunlop St in Barrie, Ont. (CTV News)
    The City of Barrie's downtown patio season is about to launch, offering businesses seven months to entice additional customers with an extended outdoor setting.

    The City's popular patio program kicks off on Friday, allowing downtown businesses to extend their outdoor patios to the curb.

    Business owners must apply and be approved to join the program.

    Businesses outside of the downtown interested in applying for the program can reach out via email, by calling 705-739-4241 or dropping by the office at 45 Cedar Pointe Drive.

    The patio program was initially introduced during the pandemic to help businesses grow their customer base amid COVID-19 restrictions.

    The Business Improvement Association encourages retailers, restaurant and bar owners to apply for a patio permit to capitalize on the program that runs until November 15.

