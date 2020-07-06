BARRIE -- South Simcoe Police are reminding people to ensure they're calling the right number when looking for internet support.

Police say they recently received a call from a victim who called a so-called support line to set up an Apple ID for a new iPhone.

According to police, the victim says they were told by the support person that they needed to "pay for the service with Apple iTunes gift cards."

Police say the victim complied with the request, but became suspicious and called police before losing any money.

South Simcoe Police caution that if someone asks you to pay for anything using gift cards, it's a scam.