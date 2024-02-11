Police warn residents to stay off the ice amid warm temperatures

Ontario Provincial Police are warning residents in Midland to stay off the ice.

In a post on "X," police say the ice "looks treacherous at best" out towards Midland Point and Snake Island.

Ice on @MidlandON Bay Feb 10,2024 looks treacherous at best. Looking out towards the Midland Point and Snake Island area looks even worse. Please stay clear until winter returns, maybe with some long-term freezing Temps. #knowbeforeyougo #noiceissafeice #selfrescue #SGBOPP ^dh pic.twitter.com/hwUbwlvj3T — OPP Central Region (@OPP_CR) February 11, 2024

Recent unseasonably warm winter temperatures have caused the ice to melt in waterways throughout the region.

Police are reminding residents to stay off the ice until long-term freezing temperatures return.