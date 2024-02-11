BARRIE
Barrie

    • Police warn residents to stay off the ice amid warm temperatures

    Ontario Provincial Police are warning residents in Midland to stay off the ice.

    In a post on "X," police say the ice "looks treacherous at best" out towards Midland Point and Snake Island.

    Recent unseasonably warm winter temperatures have caused the ice to melt in waterways throughout the region.

    Police are reminding residents to stay off the ice until long-term freezing temperatures return. 

