Police to roll out CCTV community cameras in Newmarket and Aurora

    During April, York Regional Police (YRP) will introduce closed-circuit television (CCTV) community cameras in Newmarket and Aurora to help with investigations and prevent crime.

    Signs will be placed in designated locations to notify residents as they enter areas that may be monitored by CCTV community cameras.

    YRP says the program won't diminish police presence but rather aid in the investigation of reported criminal activities.

    CCTV cameras will be installed on Yonge Street and Davis Drive in Newmarket and at the intersection of Yonge Street and Wellington Street in Aurora.

    The cameras will not be monitored in real-time, but the video will be recorded and kept for 72 hours.

    During the next 30 days, officers will be present to answer any questions from residents and workers who use the area.

    The police service welcomes feedback on the program via email.

