Eight people are under arrest after York Regional Police dismantled what they describe as the largest meth production operation the force has ever investigated.

Police say the probe, dubbed Project Discard, took place over the past four months.

Investigators say they executed six search warrants at multiple locations, seizing $5-million in drugs.

Eight people face several charges. An arrest warrant has been issued for a ninth person, a 34-year-old man from Toronto. Police believe he may be in Vietnam.

Police say they were initially tipped off in November after approximately 100 garbage bags and plastic containers were found dumped along a driveway on Woodbine Avenue. The bags were allegedly giving off a strong chemical odour. A similar dump was located a month later in December, this time at a property south of Mount Albert Road.

One active meth lab was located on the 10th Side Road in Innisfil. Another lab was found on Kennedy Road in East Gwillimbury, this one was inactive.

Police are continuing to investigate.

- With files from The Canadian Press