

CTV Barrie





Police are investigating after hundreds of black garbage bags were found dumped along a street in East Gwillimbury last week.

Investigators say the bags gave off a strong chemical smell and were located along Woodbine Avenue, south of Herald Road on November 13. York Regional officers with the crime bureau believe the bags were full of materials likely used in the production of synthetic drugs.

Plastic containers marked corrosive were also found with the bags along the road.

Anyone who may information is asked to contact the York Regional Police Guns, Gangs and Drug Enforcement Unit at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7817. Or contact Crime Stoppers to leave an anonymous tip.