Featured
Police investigating hundreds of garbage bags dumped in East Gwillimbury
Hundreds of garbage bags are dumped in East Gwillimbury, Ont. on Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018 (York Regional Police/Twitter)
CTV Barrie
Published Monday, November 19, 2018 1:46PM EST
Police are investigating after hundreds of black garbage bags were found dumped along a street in East Gwillimbury last week.
Investigators say the bags gave off a strong chemical smell and were located along Woodbine Avenue, south of Herald Road on November 13. York Regional officers with the crime bureau believe the bags were full of materials likely used in the production of synthetic drugs.
Plastic containers marked corrosive were also found with the bags along the road.
Anyone who may information is asked to contact the York Regional Police Guns, Gangs and Drug Enforcement Unit at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7817. Or contact Crime Stoppers to leave an anonymous tip.
Did you see this garbage being dumped on a driveway on Woodbine Ave, south of Herald Rd? There were more than 100 bags full of by-products from synthetic drug manufacturing. https://t.co/LsA8xapzXx Call 866-876-5423 x7817 if you have any info on who may have dumped this stuff. pic.twitter.com/ARCtLaM7wu— York Regional Police (@YRP) November 19, 2018