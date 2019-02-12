Featured
Police seize $13K worth of street drugs during traffic stop
CTV Barrie
Published Tuesday, February 12, 2019 1:59PM EST
A 25-year-old man faces numerous charges after a traffic complaint in McDougall Township on Sunday afternoon.
West Parry Sound OPP officers say the vehicle was being driven erratically on Highway 400 shortly after 4:30.
Police stopped the driver, who was arrested after officers say they seized cocaine and fentanyl from the vehicle with an estimated street value of $13,000.
The Scarborough man is scheduled to appear in a Parry Sound court later this month.