BARRIE -- Barrie Police are seeking the public’s help in locating a person who is wanted for three break-and-enters that were reported in the City of Barrie.

Police say the break-ins date back to mid-January,

Detectives are trying to locate the whereabouts of 42-year old Jason Allen Losier. He is described as a white male, 5’8, 160lbs., with an average build, brown hair and green eyes.

Anyone with information on where Jason Allen Losier may be is asked to contact either detective constable Butera or detective constable Hankin of the Barrie Police Street Crime Unit by email at pbutera@barriepolice.ca or mhankin@barriepolice.ca