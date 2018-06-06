

CTV Barrie





Barrie police are asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect wanted for stealing a vehicle with a dog inside and then ditching it.

Police say the victim was pumping gas at the Ultramar on Anne Street South at 6:45 p.m. on May 30. When they went to pay, the suspect entered the car and sped away with the victim’s dog still in the rear seat.

The owner found the car shortly after 1:00 a.m. in the Robert Street and Dufferin Street area. The dog was still in the back seat and unharmed.

Police say contents inside the vehicle were stolen including personal identification, financial cards and a variety of tools used for the victim’s job, valued at over $1000.

Police have released a surveillance image of the suspect.

The suspect is described as a white male, approximately 5’7” with a slender build and between 23 to 26-years-old. He was wearing a navy blue Adidas baseball hat, a dark green t-shirt with "BUFFALO" stamped on the front, camouflage shorts and black Under Armour flip-flop sandals.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.