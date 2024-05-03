Addressing physician shortage with dedicated day aimed at inspiring next generation

A Medical Career Day was held on Friday at Orillia Soldiers' Memorial Hospital, welcoming high school students from around the region to learn from the experiences of various medical professionals.

"We wanted to re-engage students within Simcoe County and talk about what a career in medicine looks like," said Melanie Delion from Orillia and Lake Country Physician Recruitment.

Forty high school students from Barrie, Innisfil and Orillia were on hand to learn about the many different opportunities, and to gain insight about pursuing careers in the field.

With the ongoing shortage of medical practitioners in the region and province, getting younger doctors in all areas of practice is key.

Delion estimates around 25 per cent of family physicians in Simcoe-Muskoka are 55 or older.

"It's exciting to be able to talk to students to say a doctor's not just a doctor," added Delion. "There can be different pathways, many different specialties."

The presenters who shared their experiences with the high school students included physicians, psychiatrists and admissions representatives.

One of those presenters was Dr. Jessica Green, an OBGYN at the Orillia hospital.

"Medicine is a fabulous career," said Green. "It's a great way to give back to the community."

The students also learned about different options for their post-secondary education, including whether to pursue medical school within the province or internationally, where to for residency, and how to return closer to home to begin practicing.

Ontario's Minister of Colleges and Universities, Jill Dunlop, took the opportunity to meet with those who could one day be a solution to the ongoing shortage of health care professionals.

"In this province, we've had the largest increase in medical needs in over 10 years," said Dunlop. "It's great to see a rural hospital like this putting this presentation on for students and to see all these local students come together."

The Orillia and Lake Country Physician Recruitment Committee says family physicians are the most-needed medical position in the region.

The committee is currently recruiting six to eight new family physicians within the next 18 months.