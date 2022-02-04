Police searching for missing man with ties to Wasaga Beach
Police released an undated picture of a missing man on Fri., Feb. 4, 2022 (Supplied)
Police are appealing for the public's help to locate a 45-year-old man with ties to Wasaga Beach.
According to provincial police, Matthew Alford was last seen on foot on Shannon Hall Road in Huntsville on Tuesday around 4 p.m.
Police say he does not have a vehicle, so they don't believe he is driving.
Alford is five feet six inches tall with a slim build, blue eyes and short brown hair.
Police and his family are concerned for his well-being.
They ask anyone with information to contact Huntsville OPP at 705-789-5551 or 1-888-310-1112.