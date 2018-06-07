

CTV Barrie





Police are searching an area in Innisfil for a man who may be armed with a weapon.

South Simcoe Police and the OPP are searching for the man in the area of Georgian Downs near the 5th Sideroad and County Road 27.

Barrie police is also checking the south end of the city.

Police say the man was involved in a domestic dispute at a home on the 7th Line on Thursday morning. He was gone when officers arrived.

The suspect is described as being 5’6”, a thin build, with red hair and a goatee. He was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt and jeans.

Investigators believe the man could be armed with a weapon.

Anyone who see’s somebody matching the suspect’s description is asked to not approach him and instead call police.