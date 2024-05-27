17-year-old G2 driver charged with dangerous driving after collision

A young G2 driver faces several criminal charges after a collision in Tay Township over the weekend.

Police were called to a residence on Robins Point Saturday night for a vehicle that had left the roadway and crashed into a rock on the property's lawn.

Provincial police allege the driver left the scene of the collision.

The 17-year-old novice driver was charged with dangerous driving, public mischief, and failing to remain at the scene of an accident.

The teen's identity is protected under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

He is scheduled to appear in Youth Justice court at a later date to answer to the charges.