3 young suspects wanted in armed robbery investigation in Barrie

Police are looking to identify three suspects accused of an armed robbery allegedly involving a stun gun and firearm in Barrie.

According to police, the incident happened on Friday around 11 p.m. when a red, four-door Chevrolet Cruze approached two males at a plaza on Essa Road.

Police say one of the males was stunned by a conducted energy weapon and ran from the area when he recovered, while the other male took off into a nearby restaurant and was chased by an allegedly armed suspect.

Authorities say the suspect followed the male into the restaurant and assaulted him, demanding his satchel and phone, which the male gave up.

Police are looking for three teens between 17 and 19.

They say one suspect was described as being Filipino, roughly six feet one inch tall, with a skinny build, light skin and small dark eyes. He wore a beige hoodie with the word 'Essentials' embroidered on the front, black ripped jeans and a ski mask.

The second suspect, who allegedly had a stun gun shaped like a baton, wore a black sweater, black ripped jeans and a ski mask.

And the third wore a hoodie with SP5DER on the front. He also had a flashlight.

Police say there was a female driving the Chevrolet Cruze.

They ask anyone with information on the suspects to contact the investigating officer via email.