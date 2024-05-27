BARRIE
Barrie

    • Driver charged with stunt driving for speeding 118km/h in residential area: OPP

    A street sign indicates a 60 kilometres per hour. (Source: OPP) A street sign indicates a 60 kilometres per hour. (Source: OPP)
    A driver stopped for allegedly speeding nearly double the limit in Caledon will have to find an alternate way around after being handed a month-long driver's licence suspension.

    Caledon OPP officers pulled the vehicle over in a posted 60-kilometre-per-hour residential zone.

    They allege the car was travelling 118 kilometres per hour.

    "Everyone who is found guilty of stunt driving is liable to a fine between $2,000 to $10,000 or to imprisonment for a term of up to 30 days," the OPP stated on a social media post.

    The accused was charged with stunt driving and subject to a two-week vehicle impoundment.

