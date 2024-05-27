Individual seriously injured by homemade explosive device

One man faces charges after an individual was seriously injured by a homemade explosive device.

Provincial police with the Haliburton Highlands detachment and emergency crews responded late Friday afternoon to a call at a home on Comak Crescent in Algonquin Highlands.

Officials say the individual suffered serious, but non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Neighbours in the area were evacuated as the OPP explosives team searched the residence and recovered the homemade device.

"There are no explosive substances or devices remaining at the location that would pose a threat to public safety," police confirmed in a news release on Monday.

A 36-year-old man from Mississauga was arrested and charged with making or possessing an explosive for an unlawful purpose.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and ask anyone with information to report it to the authorities.