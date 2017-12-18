

CTV Barrie





Monday morning’s snow caused several crashes across the region.

A heavy snowfall left some roads sleek in the Barrie area to kick off the work week. Barrie police reported seven crashes in the city, including one involving a delivery truck that flipped on Big Bay Point Road.

The OPP also reported 57 crashes in just 12 hours.

“You may get up in the morning and it looks like we haven't even been there. Just be patient and we'll get right back,” says Dave Friary, director of roads, parks and fleet.

Snow plows have been out since Sunday night. Any road in Barrie that has a bus route on it gets cleared first, and then side streets.

The city has about 1,700 kilometres of roads to clear when it snows.