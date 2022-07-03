Police rescue stand-up paddleboarder on Lake Simcoe

Police in Orillia rescued a stand-up paddleboarder out along Lake Simcoe Saturday.

Officers were called in just after 5 p.m. to a section of Lake Simcoe near McRae Point Provincial Park.

The caller reported strong winds had pushed a 16-year-old stand-up paddleboarder out along the water and that he was struggling to return to shore.

The OPP's Aviation Services, Rama Police Service, Ontario Parks and concerned citizens helped get the paddleboarder back.

The OPP's marine unit eventually found the exhausted teen and returned him to his parents.

Orillia OPP say the weather can turn quickly and reminds you to check the weather before heading onto the lake.