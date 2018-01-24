

CTV Barrie





The large police presence seen in Orillia over the last two days is part of an investigation by York Regional Police.

YRP officers were seen at a home on Mississaga Street, near Westmount Drive on Wednesday. Officers could be seen going in and out of the home through much of the day.

York Regional Police won’t say what they’re investigating at the home.

This is the second day York Regional Police officers were at the residence. Officers with the OPP could be seen in the area on Tuesday.

Police say there is no risk to public safety.