Large police presence in Orillia but OPP mum on details
CTV Barrie
Published Tuesday, January 23, 2018 1:24PM EST
Last Updated Tuesday, January 23, 2018 7:21PM EST
There’s a large police presence in Orillia, but officials are staying mum on details.
Several police officers have been seen canvassing and set up throughout parts of the city.
The OPP are not providing any details and are only saying that they are assisting another police force with an investigation.
They refused to comment further, saying that any additional information could compromise their investigation.