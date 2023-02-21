Police make arrest in Barrie homicide, search for 2nd suspect

One man has been arrested and Barrie police are searching for a second suspect in connection with the death of a 47-year-old man after an altercation Monday morning.

Police were called to a confrontation between a group of individuals Monday morning.

The incident is believed to have taken place before 8:20 a.m. near 24 Collier Street in Barrie.

The victim sustained a life-threatening injury but made his way to a Dunlop Street East business, where he collapsed and initially received medical attention from the County of Simcoe Paramedic Services. He was later transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A 32-year-old was charged with second-degree murder Monday evening. He also faces charges of robbery, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and assault with a weapon.

Police are still looking for another suspect, about 45 years old and he may be missing fingers or a thumb on one hand.

He was last seen wearing a brown jacket, black hoodie, and dark pants.

Police released an image of a man believed to be involved in a homicide in Barrie, Ont. on Mon., Feb 20, 2023 (Source: Barrie Police Services)

Anyone who may have information on this suspect is asked not to approach him but to contact the police.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the incident or may have dash cam video to contact the Barrie Police Service at 705-725-7025.

Investigators believe this was an isolated incident, and there is no threat to public safety.