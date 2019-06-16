

CTV Barrie





Charges have been laid against a coach after an alleged assault on a lacrosse referee on Friday night.

Police responded to the incident shortly after 10:00 p.m. at the Rotary Place in the City of Orillia.

Upon arrival, police say the male victim appeared to be bleeding and say he was assaulted after a verbal dispute.

After an investigation, police have charged 47-year-old Dwayne Palomaki with assault causing bodily harm.

He is expected to appear in court on July 23.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Orillia OPP.