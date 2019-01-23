Despite the messy weather conditions on Wednesday, construction was in full swing on an expansion to Midland’s women’s shelter.

La Maison Rosewood Shelter is adding a long-term residential facility for victims of human trafficking.

Women can currently stay at the shelter for up to eight weeks, but in the new residence they will be welcome for up to one year.

“They will have ongoing support through our lead support person,” says Haily MacDonald, Director of Operations, Huronia Transition Homes. “They’ll have access to a 24/7 crisis counselor.”

The residence will be separate from the rest of the shelter and be equipped with five suites, a kitchen, living room, and office space.

The Ontario Anti-Humane Trafficking Office is fronting most of the bill for the new $600-thousand expansion.

Construction will continue throughout the winter and should be completed by late spring or early summer.