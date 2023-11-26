Police investigating third fire this month at Collingwood tire shop
A police investigation is underway after a fire broke out at a Collingwood tire business for the third time this month.
Fire and emergency crews responded to the Tire Guys at 9477 Beachwood Road for reports of tires on fire just after 5 a.m. Sunday.
"The fire was contained to the exterior of the building with a large number of tires destroyed, along with three containers heavily damaged," confirmed Collingwood Fire Chief Dan Thurman.
No injuries were reported in the fire, and the OPP has been called in to investigate.
The Ontario Fire Marshal and the Ministry of Environment were both notified.
Sunday's fire came after two earlier fires at the same store this month.
On Nov. 11, fire crews responded to calls of smoke coming from a storage trailer shortly before 2 p.m. The fire was contained inside the trailer, with no injuries reported.
Then, on Nov. 14, Firefighters responded to another fire just after 3:45 p.m. According to the deputy fire chief, it involved two large trailers full of tires.
