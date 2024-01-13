Police investigating early morning hit-and-run in Gravenhurst

Officers in Gravenhurst are investigating a hit-and-run that happened early Saturday morning.

Police say a driver travelling east on James Street was hit by a westbound vehicle at around 6 a.m., causing significant damage.

Photos from the crash show significant damage to the front end of the vehicle that was hit.

Investigators say the westbound vehicle, believed to be a white Jeep or Toyota SUV, fled the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.