BARRIE
Barrie

    • Police investigating early morning hit-and-run in Gravenhurst

    A photo of a vehicle that was hit early Saturday morning in Gravenhurst on Jan. 13, 2024 (supplied). A photo of a vehicle that was hit early Saturday morning in Gravenhurst on Jan. 13, 2024 (supplied).
    Share

    Officers in Gravenhurst are investigating a hit-and-run that happened early Saturday morning.

    Police say a driver travelling east on James Street was hit by a westbound vehicle at around 6 a.m., causing significant damage.

    Photos from the crash show significant damage to the front end of the vehicle that was hit.

    Investigators say the westbound vehicle, believed to be a white Jeep or Toyota SUV, fled the scene.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Atlantic

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Kitchener

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News