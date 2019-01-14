

CTV Barrie





South Simcoe Police officers are investigating a break and enter at a home in Bradford on Monday.

Police say the homeowner left his residence on the 10th Sideroad and Holland Street West area on Saturday afternoon and returned on Monday just after midnight to find the home had been broken into by someone.

The homeowner claims several items were stolen from the residence.

Anyone with information is asked to contact South Simcoe Police.