Police investigating after reports man exposed himself to pedestrians in Tiny Township
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, November 5, 2019 12:47PM EST
An investigation is underway after police say a man was seen fully naked in Tiny Township last week.
Police say the man was reportedly committing indecent acts towards nearby pedestrians.
The alleged incidents took place on October 27th around 7 p-m at Jackson Beach Park.
The suspect is described as while, about 30 years old and six feet tall. (The Canadian Press)