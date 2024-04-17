Police investigate reports of gunfire at Ramara residence, one person injured

Provincial police responded to reports of shots fired at a residence on Fish Sideroad in Ramara earlier this week.

Police were called to the home at about 4:45 a.m. Monday and found an injured person who was taken to a local hospital.

Residents were asked to remain in their residences and lock their doors while police searched the area for the suspect(s).

They called off the search a few hours later.

Police say no suspect(s) were located by members of the Tactics and Rescue Unit (TRU), Emergency Response Team (ERT) and canine team who conducted the search,

The Orillia Detachment Crime Unit have taken over the investigation and are being assisted by OPP Forensic Identification Services.

Police are requesting anyone who witnessed anything suspicious or have surveillance in the area between 3 a.m. and 6 a.m. to review their footage and contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. You can also call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit your information online. Crime Stoppers does not subscribe to call display, and you will remain anonymous.

You will not testify in court and your information may lead to a cash reward of up to $2,000.