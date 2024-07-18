New rapid rehousing program will help seniors find new homes

The County of Simcoe's latest supportive rapid rehousing program (SRRP) will be located in Collingwood.

Like programs already rolled out in Barrie and Orillia, the Collingwood transition model will help people 55 and older find permanent housing as they transition from the region's emergency shelter spaces.

"Our shelter systems currently right now have a larger portion of seniors staying there and staying there for longer bits of time," said Mina Fayez-Bahgat, the County's general manager of social and community services. "What we want to be able to do is strategically place rapid rehousing programs close to some of our other communities that are serving the same populations as well as ease the pressure on urbanized areas that are finding a lot of migration from surrounding towns and townships."

Clients will pay a small fee to obtain a private room and have access to various on-site services, like laundry, food, multiple washrooms, and common areas.

Fayez-Bahgat said 13 to 14 individuals could be housed inside, depending on their relationship status.

The County added that the space is not a shelter but a means of finding more permanent living arrangements.

"As folks are waiting for a much-needed apartment, the average person is here 120 to 180 days," said county Warden Basil Clarke. "Then we can find them apartments and get them on that next step back to success."

The site will be located at The Common Roof, a social enterprise that operates across the region.

"The big question for us is, what do we do with our properties," said James Thompson, CEO of The Common Roof. "So when the county approached us in January with the idea of potentially placing their SRRP program here, we thought it was a fantastic fit."

The space will be staffed by an outsourced agency offering 24/7 support for those living inside. They will also aim to help clients learn basic life skills, like cleaning their rooms or accessing health services.

Mina Fayez-Bahgat added that the County of Simcoe has yet to secure a contract for this work, but it will aim to have it operational by the end of summer or early fall.