Barrie

    • Police investigate alleged stabbing in Barrie

    Barrie police and emergency services respond to a stabbing calling Mon. Oct. 9, 2023 (Courtesy: Michael Chorney/At the Scene Photography) Barrie police and emergency services respond to a stabbing calling Mon. Oct. 9, 2023 (Courtesy: Michael Chorney/At the Scene Photography)

    Police in Barrie say a man suffering stab wounds went into Malones Pint House on Bradford Street shortly on Monday evening.

    Police arrived to find a 40-year-old man of no fixed address with a serious laceration to his head and shoulder.

    He was taken to Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre, where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

    It has not been confirmed what type of weapon was involved, but it could have been an edged weapon of some sort, said Barrie police spokesman Peter Leon.

    Throughout the evening, police attempted to locate where the man had been injured but were unable to do so, and there is no information available as to who assaulted him.

    The investigation remains ongoing, and police say it appears to be isolated in nature.

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    DEVELOPING

    DEVELOPING Live updates following Hamas attack in Israel

    On Day 4 of the latest Israel-Palestinian war, many countries are grappling with missing and killed nationals in the latest Israel-Palestinian war that has already claimed at least 1,900 lives, and is only expected to escalate.

    BREAKING

    BREAKING RCMP launches investigation into Ontario's Greenbelt scandal

    The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) is investigating the Ontario government's decision to open up parts of the Greenbelt for development. A spokesperson confirmed the news with CTV News Toronto Tuesday afternoon.

    Atlantic

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Kitchener

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News