Police identify pedestrian killed in Fenelon Falls collision

Police have identified the pedestrian killed in a collision in Fenelon Falls Tuesday afternoon.

Kawartha Lakes OPP said a passing vehicle struck 61-year-old Robert Geroux of Fenelon Falls around 4:30 p.m. while walking on Colborne Street at Francis Street.

The victim was rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police closed the road from County Road 8 to Francis Street for several hours for the investigation.

The collision remains under investigation.