BARRIE, ONT. -- South Simcoe Police and the Ontario Fire Marshal are investigating a suspicious series of fires at home in Alcona.

Firefighters were called to a property on Wingrove Avenue near 7th Line and St. Johns Road just before 9 a.m. Saturday.

Innisfil’s Deputy Fire Chief says when crews rolled up, two sheds were on fire. Flames had also jumped a bungalow on the property.

“It did cause some damage to the exterior of the residence,” says Tim McCallum. “Our crews got in and stopped the fire from getting inside the house. There is some smoke and water damage inside the house, but no fire damage.”

McCallum estimates the damage to be at about $80,000.

There were some small explosions as gas and propane tanks stored in the sheds burned, but no one was hurt, including two people who were inside the house.

Police have not said if they have any suspects in the case.