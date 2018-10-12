

CTV Barrie





Three years later, a family is still grieving, and police still don’t have any answers to who murdered Jaimee Lee Miller.

The 30-year-old mother of three was last seen alive on Thanksgiving 2015 and was reported missing to police on Nov 2, 2015. Miller’s body was found three months later by someone walking on March 16, 2016, in Simcoe County Forest off Gill Road in Springwater Township.

Miller’s mother, Maureen Murray, believes her daughter’s lifestyle may have played a factor in her death, having spent time on and off the streets of Barrie, with a history of alcohol and drug use.

A joint investigation into the homicide continues to be conducted by the Ontario Provincial Police and Barrie Police, including a focus of the Simcoe County Cases Files. Police have since offered a $50 thousand reward for any information that leads to an arrest and conviction.