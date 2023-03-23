Police divers respond to suspected body in canal, turns out to be a mannequin

Police divers were called to assist after a report of a body in the water in Bradford West Gwillimbury that turned out to be a mannequin.

South Simcoe police say officers got the call Wednesday afternoon about a suspected body found in the canal in the area of Canal and Pumphouse roads.

After determining the body was a fake, police said there were no criminal concerns.

It's unclear how the mannequin ended up in the canal.