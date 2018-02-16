Featured
Police continue to search for missing Aurora man
Jack Patrick can be seen in this undated photo provided by York Regional Police.
CTV Barrie
Published Friday, February 16, 2018 11:33AM EST
Police are still searching for a missing Aurora man, who hasn’t been seen since last month.
Jack Patrick was last heard from on Jan. 22 after he spoke with a friend. York Regional Police are concerned for his well-being.
Patrick is known to camp in northern Ontario. The OPP did search an area in Georgian Bay Township just days after Patrick was reported missing.
Police received a tip that he may have been in the area of White's Falls Road, but their search found nothing.
YRP believe Patrick may be driving a black 2006 Ram pickup truck with licence plate number AD98125.
The 63 year old has short white hair, a white moustache, is 6’ and around 150 pounds. He has a sun tattoo on his back right shoulder.
Patrick might be wearing blue jeans, a camouflage jacket and black Nike shoes.
Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.