Police are still searching for a missing Aurora man, who hasn’t been seen since last month.

Jack Patrick was last heard from on Jan. 22 after he spoke with a friend. York Regional Police are concerned for his well-being.

Patrick is known to camp in northern Ontario. The OPP did search an area in Georgian Bay Township just days after Patrick was reported missing.

Police received a tip that he may have been in the area of White's Falls Road, but their search found nothing.

YRP believe Patrick may be driving a black 2006 Ram pickup truck with licence plate number AD98125.

The 63 year old has short white hair, a white moustache, is 6’ and around 150 pounds. He has a sun tattoo on his back right shoulder.

Patrick might be wearing blue jeans, a camouflage jacket and black Nike shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.