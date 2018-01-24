

Police are asking for the public’s help locating a missing Aurora man.

Jack Patrick, 63, was last heard from on Monday after he spoke with a friend. York Regional Police are concerned for his well-being.

The OPP are assisting in the search for Patrick, who is known to camp in northern Ontario.

They’re following up with a lead that put Patrick in the White’s Falls Road area in Georgian Bay Township. He may have been in this area recently.

Patrick is described as being 6’, 150 pounds, with short white hair and a white moustache. He was seen wearing blue jeans, a camouflage jacket and black Nike shoes.

Patrick may be driving a 2006 black Ram pickup truck with licence plate AD98125.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.