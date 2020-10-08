BARRIE -- Provincial Police have charged six people in Stayner for selling cannabis products online, illegally.

On Wednesday, just before noon, OPP officers with the Huronia West Detachment used a search warrant at a home in they say was being used as an online cannabis business called “Chronic The Hedgehog.”

The only way to purchase legal cannabis in Ontario is through the online Ontario Cannabis Store (OCS) or in-person at an authorized private retailer.

Police officers found six adults in the home. They also found more than $80,000 worth of cannabis products, including marihuana, shatter, cannabis resin and edibles.

Six people are facing charges, including possessing cannabis for the purpose of selling and possession of cannabis for the purpose of distribution.