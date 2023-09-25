Barrie

    • Police appeal for help finding Barrie woman who disappeared nearly 2 weeks ago

    Tammy, 39, of Barrie, Ont., hasn't been seen or heard from since Sept. 13, 2023. (Source: Barrie Police Services) Tammy, 39, of Barrie, Ont., hasn't been seen or heard from since Sept. 13, 2023. (Source: Barrie Police Services)

    Police are appealing to the public for help finding a missing Barrie woman who disappeared nearly two weeks ago.

    Police say Tammy (no surname was provided) was last seen at a friend's home in the Ferndale Drive and Livingstone Street area on Sept. 13.

    According to police, the 39-year-old woman's family reported her missing Sunday evening.

    Police say her loved ones are concerned for her well-being because "it is out of character for her not to connect with family."

    Anyone with information on the Barrie woman's whereabouts is urged to contact local authorities at 705-725-7025.

