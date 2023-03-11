Police and Coast Guard warn residents of ice-breaking near Beausoleil Island this week

The Canadian Coast Guard and OPP are warning residents off of South Georgian Bay that icebreaking operations will begin this week.

The CCGS Judy LaMarsh will be sailing between Giant Tomb Island and the southern end of Beausoleil Island on Monday to carry out ice operations testing.

The Canadian Coast Guard advises all residents to stay off the ice during operations, with the shifting ice making dangerous conditions for anyone on it.

Police and the coast guard also said the reopening of Great Lakes Seaway shipping routes on March 22 and commercial shipping traffic in Midland Harbour anytime after March 18 can create unsafe ice conditions.