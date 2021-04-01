Advertisement
Pharmacies across Simcoe Muskoka to offer COVID-19 vaccine
BARRIE, ONT. -- Pharmacies across Simcoe Muskoka can now offer the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine for eligible people ages 55 and older.
The Ontario government expanded the number of pharmacies in its vaccination pharmacy pilot project starting Thursday to get the booster shot into the arms of more people quickly as case numbers soar.
The province reported 2,557 new infections Thursday, the highest case count in more than two months.
In Simcoe Muskoka, nearly roughly 94,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered.
Residents can book an appointment online.
In a release Thursday, Barrie-Innisfil MPP Andrea Khanjin said the vaccine would be available at select pharmacies "as early as Sat. April 3."
Here is the list of pharmacies offering the vaccine in our region:
- Shoppers Drug Mart 651, 165 Wellington St W, Barrie
- Shoppers Drug Mart #1028 - 420 Essa Rd, Barrie
- Costco Pharmacy #252 - 41 Molson Park Dr, Barrie
- Purehealth Pharmacy - 201 Georgian Dr, Barrie
- Rexall Pharma Plus #1378 -567 Essa Rd, Barrie
- Drugstore Pharmacy #565 - 620 Yonge St, Barrie
- Loblaw Pharmacy - 472 Bayfield St, Barrie
- Springwater Pharmacy - 1017 Carson Rd, Barrie
- Shoppers Drug Mart #971 - 149 Westmount Drive North, Orillia
- Drugstore Pharmacy #580 - 289 Coldwater Rd, Orillia
- Shoppers Drug Mart # 973 - 9186 Highway 93, Midland
- Arcade And Jory Guardian Pharm - 286 King Street, Midland
- Shoppers Drug Mart #646 - 175 First St, Collingwood
- Shoppers Drug Mart #977 - 4-1900 Mosley Street, Wasaga Beach
- Shoppers Drug Mart #647 - 51 King William St, Huntsville
- Shoppers Drug Mart #696 - 140 Holland St W, Bradford
- Rexall #2303 - 461 Holland Street West /Bldg 0, Bradford
- Rexall - 55 Hwy 118 West, Bracebridge
- Gravenhurst Ida Pharmacy - 180 Brock Street, Gravenhurst
- Angus Borden Guardian Pharmacy - 6 River Drive Unit 1, Angus
- Whitfield Guardian - 16 Queen Street West, Elmvale
- Rexall - 149 Young St, Alliston
- Pharma Plus #2139 - 7975 Yonge St /Box 7047, Innisfil
- Alcona Pharmacy - 14-1070 Innisfil Beach Road, Innisfil
- Cookstown Pharmasave - 52 Queen St W, Cookstown