Peterborough man faces second impaired driving charge in two weeks, police say
Published Tuesday, September 29, 2020 3:58PM EDT Last Updated Tuesday, September 29, 2020 7:13PM EDT
BARRIE -- A Peterborough man is facing his second impaired driving charge in less than two weeks after a crash south of Peterborough, police say.
According to police, officers responded to the crash around 5:30 p.m. on Monday on County Road 2 and Hiawatha Line south after receiving a traffic complaint.
Police say 71-year-old William MacMurray was under the influence of alcohol when he attempted to turn onto Hiawatha Line and hit a car stopped at a stop sign.
MacMurray was arrested and faces numerous charges, including
- Operation while impaired-alcohol and drugs
- Operation while impaired-blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)
- Driving while under suspension
He is scheduled to answer the charges in a Peterborough court on December 2.