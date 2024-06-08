BARRIE
Barrie

    • Pedestrian struck by transport, OPP investigating driver for failing to remain at scene

    OPP cruiser in this file image. OPP cruiser in this file image.
    A pedestrian was taken to hospital after getting struck by a white transport truck in Bolton.

    Officers from Caledon OPP responded to the collision on Coleraine Drive between Parr Boulevard and George Bolton Parkway just after 3 a.m. on Saturday.

    The pedestrian was transported to a Toronto-area trauma centre with injuries that were determined to be serious but not life-threatening.

    Caledon OPP says the transport failed to remain at the scene. The area around the collision was closed for several hours as OPP began investigating the incident.

    Officers are seeking the help of anyone with dashcam footage of the collision and anyone who may have witnessed it.

