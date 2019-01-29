

CTV Barrie





Paula Abdul won’t be gracing the Casino Rama stage this March as planned.

The concert is cancelled due to ‘unforeseen circumstances.’

The ‘Straight Up’ singer was scheduled to perform at the casino on Saturday, March 30.

All tickets purchased by credit card will automatically be refunded, while tickets purchased with cash or debit will be refunded at the Casino Rama Resort box office.

The Casino Rama box office is open daily from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.