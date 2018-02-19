

CTV Barrie





Police are investigating after a body was found near Highway 400 in Barrie.

Someone walking in the area of Cundles Road and JC Massey Way on Monday morning spotted the body of a man near a walking path.

The area has been taped off while Barrie police and the coroner investigate. At this time, police say there isn’t anything suspicious about the 21 year old's death.

Investigators say there is no concern for public safety.