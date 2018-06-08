

CTV Barrie





The historic Barrie Molson Centre is one step closer towards being renamed.

Paul Sadlon Motors Inc. is looking to buy the naming rights to the BMC for 25 years at a cost of $2 million. The facility would then be appropriately renamed the Sadlon Arena.

Paul Sadlon Motors would pay for the naming rights in $100,000 instalments over 20 years.

General committee will decide whether to give initial approval to the executive director of Access Barrie to execute the 25 year deal. If approved, the decision will move to Barrie city council on June 18 for a final vote.

Molson Coors have held the naming rights since 1994. The beer company has said it’s not interested in renewing the deal.